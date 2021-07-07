OF swap: White Sox dump veteran Eaton to make room for Engel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment to make room for the return from the injured list of outfielder Adam Engel. The 32-year-old Eaton is in his 10th major league season. He batted .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games. Eaton had five homers and 28 RBIs in his second stint with the White Sox, whom he played for from 2014-16. Eaton spent the previous four years with the Washington Nationals, winning a World Series with them in 2019. Engel is back from his second injured list stint this season because of a hamstring strain.