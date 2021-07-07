New grant money will go toward increasing mental health staff and resources in Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Jail typically houses anywhere from 740 to 800 inmates. For those spending time behind bars, experts say a percentage are in need of a specific type of help.

"At any given time we could have up to 25% that need the substance abuse and behavioral health services," says Winnebago County Sergeant Anthony Ponte.

Which is where more than one million dollars of grant funding is hoping to come to the rescue. The money comes from the county's one-half cent sales tax and was allocated by the Winnebago County Community Mental Health board. The funds will go toward increasing the jail's staffing from one behavioral health specialist and a part time psychiatrist.

"The funding that we received will allow us to add up to five more behavioral health specialists and one full time psychiatrist or a psychiatric nurse practitioner," says Sgt. Ponte.

Those staffers would help with things like diagnostic evaluations, one-on-one counseling, and substance abuse services. They'd also work to create strong pathways for inmates to continue this work once they're no longer behind bars.

"One of the things we see is when they get out the services are disconnected," says Ponte. "So the goal ultimately is to do a soft handoff to the community partners and services so that way they can continue the services without any interruptions."

Which will hopefully mean it's these inmates last time behind bars.

"If we can catch them on their way in, catch them while they're here with us, and then catch them on their way out and connect them to the services out in the community we feel that will help reduce recidivism."

Ponte says the department has sent out requests for proposals for this program and adds it will still require board approval. Once approved, he anticipates it will be in place within six to ten weeks.