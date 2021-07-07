Skip to Content

In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care

New
9:40 am Illinois News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning his focus to pitching his proposed investments in families and education. Biden is using a visit Wednesday to a community college in a key Illinois swing district to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost the economy. The Democratic president will visit McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois, a community college with a workforce development program and a child care center. Biden will promote his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content