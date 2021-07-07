Haitian leader’s killing draws condemnation, calls for calm

The assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has drawn shock and condemnation from leaders around the world, along with calls for calm and unity in Haiti. Haiti’s interim prime minister says Moïse was killed in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. First lady Martine Moïse is hospitalized after she was shot in the attack. It isn’t yet clear who was behind the assassination in the troubled Caribbean nation. U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned what he called a “heinous act.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all Haitians “to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence.”