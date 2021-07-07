Freeport police welcomes new social service professional to help officers in crisis situations

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Police have a new resource to help officers responding to crisis situations.

Erica Chapple serves as the department's social services professional.

Chapple's job is to help officers responding to crisis situations like mental health issues and domestic violence.

She will answer questions for officers and build relationships with groups in the community.

Right now Chapple is the only social services professional with the Freeport Police department.

"I think the important thing about adding this program to the police department is to help and build that gap that maybe is within the knowledge of the department with certain things." FPD Social Services Professional, Erica Chapple said.

Chapple said it's unclear right now, if or when Freeport police will add more social services professionals.