Skip to Content

France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

4:35 am National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted 11 of 13 people charged with harassing and threatening a teenager who harshly criticized Islam in online posts and ended up changing schools and receiving police protection to preserve her safety. The verdict delivered Wednesday came in a trial in Paris that was the first of its kind since France created a new court in January to prosecute online crimes, including harassment and discrimination. The court sentenced the defendants to suspended prison terms of four to six months and fined them about $1,770 each. The teen’s lawyer said received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats, rape threats, misogynist messages and hateful comments about her sexual orientation. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content