Even in Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a movie diehard

CANNES, France (AP) — It’s not hard to find people at the Cannes Film Festival dedicated to the big-screen, theatrical life of movies. But even among the devoted flocks of Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a true believer. The Belfast-born, Edinburgh-based filmmaker and critic has a boundless affection for movies, and tastes that stretch around the globe. So it was fitting that the Cannes Film Festival turned to him to help raise spirits, and set the tone for the festival, on opening day. Cousins premiered his “The Story of Film: A New Generation,” a new installment to the epic undertaking of his “The Story of Film: An Odyssey,” a 15-hour project spanning the history of movies.