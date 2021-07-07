Cooler weather joins rainy pattern for the 2nd half of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After several days in a row in the 90s (and almost hitting the 90s Wednesday), we get a change of pace moving forward. Much cooler weather moves in through the rest of the week, and rainy weather may not move out right away.

Back below average:

Our average weather for this time of the year is in the middle 80s. Lately, we've been nearly 10 degrees above that. For the rest of the week, we may stay closer to 10 degrees below average instead.

Temperatures may remain below 80 degrees until next week.

Thursday brings mostly cloudy, less humid, and much cooler weather to the table. Look for highs in the low to middle 70s, giving us a taste of May weather rather than the typical muggy July heat. The day remains dry and quiet, with a light north breeze.

The cooler airflow keeps going through the rest of the week. The cooler conditions are aided by clouds and chances for rain. We still would remain below average even without the clouds.

The upper 70's are in the forecast through Sunday. After that point, we slowly heat back up into the middle to upper 80s. The 90 degree weather may stay out of the forecast, though we could get close a few days.

Rainy pattern:

After a quiet Thursday, showers and storms may return to the Stateline for a few days in a row. As we've seen all spring and summer so far, don't get your hopes up for widespread rainfall. The activity still looks hit-or-miss through the weekend. The next few days won't be a washout either. There should be times each day that provide some dry weather.

While not a washout, be ready for more showers and storms in the coming days.

Friday may start out dry, then a chance for scattered showers and storms moves in during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday, for now, could be the driest of the next several days. Rain chances may mostly avoid the area until Saturday night.

On the opposite end, Sunday could be the rainiest of this stretch. Early signs point toward heavy rainfall developing, especially early in the morning.

Chances for scattered showers and storms linger into Monday, then the week may slowly dry out as conditions heat up.