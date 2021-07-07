Auburn names Dalton Miller new girls basketball coach

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn has a new girls head basketball coach for the 3rd time in as many years. Dalton Miller takes over the program, bringing college coaching experience with him. He's an admission counselor at Rockford University and previously coached collegiately at Oak Hills Christian in Minnesota and Dallas Christian in Texas.

“I’m fortunate to be stepping into a program that has a lot of talent, and I’m thankful for this opportunity,” Miller said in a statement. “Each individual on this team has her own goals, and it's an honor to join their journey. I am eager to see them not only achieve those personal goals, but to help lift them up to achieve something greater as a team. It’s a great time to be an Auburn Knight!”

He takes over for Taylor Griffin, who coached the team this past season after taking over for Jason McClelland.

“We are excited about the vast basketball knowledge base Coach Miller brings – both from his days as a player and his collegiate coaching experience," Auburn athletic director Brad Pemberton said in a statement. "I am confident that Coach Miller will continue to build on our strong program and put us in a solid position for another NIC-10 Conference title."

Auburn returns some big-time talent next year including reigning NIC-10 MVP Brooklyn Gray and all-conference 1st teamer Zhakyla Evans.