Aide to expelled Oregon lawmaker appointed to fill his seat

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Commissioners from four Oregon counties have appointed an aide to former state Rep. Mike Nearman to fill the seat left open after the Republican was expelled from the Legislature for letting protesters into the closed state Capitol last year. Republican Anna Scharf will serve House District 23, south of Portland, for the remainder of Nearman’s term, which lasts until January 2023. Scharf is a farmer and former lobbyist. She worked as a legislative policy analyst for Nearman the past two sessions. Nearman was expelled last month for his role in letting armed protesters into the closed State Capitol in December. He faces two misdemeanor charges in the breach, and has not yet entered a plea.