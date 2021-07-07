India’s Modi drops 12 Cabinet ministers in massive reshuffle

NEW DELHI (AP) — In a massive Cabinet revamp, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped 12 senior ministers and inducted a younger team aimed at refurbishing his government’s image after widespread criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministers resigned hours ahead of Wednesday’s reshuffle. Forty-three Cabinet ministers and junior ministers were then sworn at a ceremony at the presidential palace. The health minister who led the response to the pandemic was among those who resigned. It is the first Cabinet reshuffle since Modi was returned to power for a second term in 2019.