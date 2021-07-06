Yasmani Grandal out 4-6 weeks with torn tendon in left knee

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal was injured during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Chicago estimates Grandal will be out approximately four to six weeks. Grandal was hitting just .188 as Chicago’s starting catcher, but he owned a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games to go with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. Seby Zavala, 27, was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and was with the team for Tuesday’s game in Minnesota.