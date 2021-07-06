Skip to Content

US finalizes ban on Belarus travel over forced landing

6:27 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is barring airlines from selling travel between the United States and Belarus except in limited cases. The Transportation Department issued a final order Tuesday, upholding a proposal that the department announced last week. The move follows an incident in May in which Belarussian officials ordered a Ryanair flight to land in Belarus, where authorities removed and arrested a dissident journalist. President Joe Biden has called the incident “outrageous.” The ban on airlines selling travel between the two countries contains exceptions only for humanitarian or national security reasons. 

Associated Press

