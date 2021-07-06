Turkey: pro-Kurdish politician released from prison

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — State media reports say a prominent opposition legislator has been released from prison, days after Turkey’s highest court ruled that his rights to freedom and to exercise politics had been violated. Anadolu Agency says Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party was released Tuesday from his prison in the outskirts of Ankara, three months after he was stripped of his parliamentary seat and jailed for allegedly engaging in terrorist propaganda on behalf of Kurdish militants over a 2016 tweet. Gergerlioglu, who denied any wrongdoing, was also expected to return to parliament to resume his political activities.