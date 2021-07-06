Rockford residents complain about firework usage over the 4th of July holiday weekend

Rockford residents say they feel like more people illegally used fireworks this year on the 4th of July.

"All night long, it sounded like were somewhere at war, boom bang, boom bang," said neighbor Susan O'Connor.

It's that booming and banging that has people in the Jackson Oaks neighborhood upset.

"How do I feel? I feel disrespected," said neighbor Sandra Hayes.

"it's just outlandish," said neighbor Christopher Desims.

Neighbors Sandra Hayes, Susan O'Connor, and Christopher Desims all say the firework usage was out of control this year, and it wasn't just on the 4th.

"It definitely started early. It probably started on the 1st or second," said Desims.

"You'll hear it throughout the day but it's more in the evening than into like one or two o'clock in the morning," said Hayes.

But were there actually more fireworks?

Turns out there weren't.

Rockford Fire says this year on the 4th, 203 three calls were made related to fireworks.

Last year, 343 calls were made.

Even though numbers are down, neighbors say they are still upset and want people to remember how shooting off fireworks can disturb others.

"They just have to think about how dangerous it is and how it bothers the elderly, babies, dogs, cats," said O'Connor.

If you are caught using fireworks in Rockford, you could be fined as much as $750.

The city changed its fireworks ordinance in 2019.