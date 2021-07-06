Rockford man in critical condition following crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A crash in DeKalb County Monday morning has left one Rockford man in critical condition.

The crash happened Monday morning in the area of Rt. 72/Pleasant Hill Rd., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a car traveling westbound on Rt. 72 ran a stop sign and crashed into a semi truck traveling eastbound on Rt. 72.

The car ended up against a telephone pole.

Police say the driver of the car, later identified as 25-year-old Dustin Castillo, of Rockford, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Castillo was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.