Skip to Content

Rockford man in critical condition following crash in DeKalb County

New
11:05 am Top Stories
DeKalb Co. Sheriff Web

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A crash in DeKalb County Monday morning has left one Rockford man in critical condition.

The crash happened Monday morning in the area of Rt. 72/Pleasant Hill Rd., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a car traveling westbound on Rt. 72 ran a stop sign and crashed into a semi truck traveling eastbound on Rt. 72.

The car ended up against a telephone pole.

Police say the driver of the car, later identified as 25-year-old Dustin Castillo, of Rockford, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Castillo was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

More Stories

Skip to content