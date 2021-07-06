Rockford City Council approves new program focused on driving down recidivism and violent crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In an effort to break violent criminals from a cycle of life-long violence, a new program in Rockford is reaching out.

The Re-entry Focused Deterrence Program aims to bring down violent crime by helping inmates and others identified as high risk for committing or falling victim to future crimes.

"The most violent crimes are perpetrated by a small percentage of individuals," says Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.

The city of Rockford and Winnebago County will each contribute $400,000 to the program. Rockford's money will come from the 3% Cannabis Tax.

"We created this cannabis fund that focuses solely on people who's lives have negatively affected by the failed war on drugs," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

The program has already had multiple pilot periods. According to organizers, out of 74 participants, 78% were not arrested for any violent crimes during that period. Participants are asked to meet and talk with a number of community stakeholders. People like law enforcement, the state's attorney's office, local leaders, and parole and probation officers. .

"We take those individuals we meet with them we welcome them to our community and tell them we have all these resources," says McNamara.

The funding will hire a full time case manager who will work one-on-one with participants to help them attain things like housing and education. A full time assistant state's attorney will also be hired to ensure anyone in the program who reoffends, is appropriately treated in the court system.

"The prosecution will be swift, certain, and fair. It's important for our office to be that deterrent," says Hanley.

"We also tell them violence will no longer be tolerated and if you choose to go down this path we'll send you right back to where you came from," says McNamara.

The program will also go before the Winnebago County Board for approval. That meeting is set for this Thursday.