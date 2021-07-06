Preschool show boasts girl power, plus nonbinary bison Fred

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If there’s a missing necklace or a herd of caribou on the loose, Ridley Jones is your go-to guy. Or make that your girl. The 6-year-old title character of Netflix’s new animated series has all the daring of classic screen heroes who were routinely male. Chris Nee, the creator of “Ridley Jones,” says she’s eager to give TV’s youngest viewers, preschoolers, the chance to see a girl as an action star. The characters include a nonbinary bison named Fred as part of Nee’s focus on diversity. Her previous shows include “Doc McStuffins,” about a Black girl aspiring to be a doctor. “Ridley Jones” debuts July 13 on Netflix.