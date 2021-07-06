Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car over the weekend in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 30-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to Rockford police.

Details are limited, but police say it happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of W. State and Pierpont.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police say the man was hit by a silver SUV which then left the scene.

The victim's name has not been released at this time and no arrests have been made.