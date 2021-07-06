New operator chosen for NYC ice rink formerly run by Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say a consortium of businesses and nonprofits has been chosen to run Central Park’s Wollman rink. The rink is one of four recreational concessions that were operated by Donald Trump’s company until the city canceled its contracts with the former president. The city Parks Department said Tuesday that a joint venture called Wollman Park Partners LLC is expected to be awarded a five-year contract to run the rink. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in January that the city would terminate business contracts with the Trump Organization over Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.