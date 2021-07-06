Man arrested, charged with murdering Freeport teenager

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 16-year-old Freeport boy earlier this year.

Hayden E. Dixson, 18, of Freeport, was arrested on July 2 in the 200 block of N. Powell Ave.

Freeport police say the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. on the night of May 20 in the 400 block of S. Beaver Ave.

Officers say they arrived on scene and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Dixson is charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.