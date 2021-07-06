Skip to Content

Machesney Park’s Chick-fil-A scheduled to open in September

Construction is underway at the Chick-fil-A site in Machesney Park.

MACHENSEY PARK (WREX) — We have new information on Machesney Park's Chick-fil-A.

According to Machesney Park Village Administrator James Richter II, the fast food chicken restaurant is scheduled to open no later than September 15, 2021.

13 WREX first told you about the new location back in January. The restaurant will be located on the southwest corner of Alpine and West Lane Road, next to Firestone.

The pandemic slowed down the restaurant's chain to build new restaurants, but construction started on the Machesney Park location last month.

The restaurant is set to add 50 jobs to the area.

