Longtime Bucks fan Reinke relishes seeing team in Finals

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — As Jeff Reinke reminisces about watching his four boys play basketball at Winnebago, and a daughter who chose volleyball over basketball, you can see those memories hold a special place in his heart. But the Milwaukee Bucks also mean a lot to the Wauwatosa, Wis., native. The Bucks' last title came in 1971, when Jeff was 10 years old.

"I remember that team," Reinke says. "I remember them winning it. My favorite player on that team was Bobby Dandridge."

Reinke's nickname of 'Hound,' also his license plate, comes from Dandridge's nickname of 'The Greyhound.' Now he'll get to see the new generation of Bucks play for something that Milwaukee hasn't won since 1971.

"[I'm] just excited that they're in the Finals," Reinke said. "I think it's a huge plus for small market teams."

Jeff's five kids are not all Bucks fans.

"Well, they are this week and they have been for about the past month," he says with a laugh.

Jeff says he shed a few tears when the Bucks clinched a trip to the Finals. He watched the game with three of his kids at one of their homes in Wisconsin.

"Basketball is just kind of part of our family," Reinke said. "To be able to experience those times with our kids and get fired up about it and have fun with it instead of the stressful, stressful stuff is pretty cool."

He stressed out plenty watching his sons play in high school, as they all had strong careers for the Indians, with a couple of trips to state mixed in there. Mitch was the oldest and played all four years at Winnebago. Then came Wes, who played on the first team that went to state, going back-to-back years and playing in the state title game one year. Brad was part of the undefeated team that lost a heartbreaker in Super-Sectionals on a late shot. Matt was the youngest boy and had a great career, leading Winnebago to a 3rd place finish at state in 2013. His lone daughter Hannah opted for volleyball over basketball in high school, which Jeff says he still gives her good-natured grief about to this day.

"You look back on those years and it was tremendous having all those boys play," Reinke says. "The Winnebago community was just so very supportive. That's why we're here and we love it here."

He'll likely watch the games at home, or maybe make a trip to the Deer District outside of Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

"I just found out online that standing room only tickets for games 3 and 4 are about $500 a piece," he said. "So I don't think I'll be going to that. But we will be watching."

From a little kid cheering on Bobby Dandridge, to cheering on Giannis with his little grandkids, Jeff Reinke has stuck with the Bucks his whole life, and would love nothing more than to see them bring home the championship.