Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says a second shipment of more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to Taiwan. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said some 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are set to be shipped Thursday as the self-governing island scrambles to get vaccine to fight its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The shipment is Japan’s second and comes a month after an earlier donation of 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses, Motegi said. Japan has no official diplomatic ties under the one-China policy, but is increasingly stepping up economic and security ties with Taiwan.