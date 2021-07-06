Skip to Content

Israel blocks law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

1:50 am

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has refused to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The 59-59 vote on Tuesday means the law is poised to expire within hours. Under it, Arab citizens who make up a fifth of Israel’s population, have had few if any avenues for bringing spouses from the West Bank and Gaza into Israel. Critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it’s a racist measure to restrict the growth of Israel’s Arab minority. Supporters say it’s needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel’s Jewish character.

Associated Press

