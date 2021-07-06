Heat relief comes with a side of storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees by Thursday, bringing some relief from the hot weather of the last few days. A couple chances for scattered showers and storms come with the change in weather. While we won't see widespread rainfall, at least a few spots get some showers.

Dropping down:

A cold front sweeps through Wednesday, starting the big change in temperatures. We'll slip down into the low to middle 80s, or nearly 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Spotty storms develop Wednesday as cooler air arrives.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon as the front comes through. Unfortunately, we won't see widespread rainfall, but at least there's some rain on the way. The spotty showers may bring a quick downpour or two. Thankfully, severe weather isn't likely with these storms. The weather should dry out again by Wednesday night.

Thursday looks quiet and much cooler. Temperatures drop another 10 degrees, leaving us in the middle to low 70s for highs. The weather stays mostly cloudy and dry, then more rain and a little heat work in late in the week.

Holding steady:

Temperatures may be nearly 20 degrees colder by Thursday.

After the big plunge, the weather stays steady for a few days. Temperatures range between the upper 70s and low 80s into early next week. This is slightly cooler than average, but still summer-like.

Showers and storms could pop up again at the start and possibly at the end of the weekend. Scattered rain may slide in as early as Friday evening, then sticks around at times on Saturday.

Depending on how the next weather system tracks in, we may see more rain between Sunday and Monday. Monday has the better shot at rainfall between the two days. Temperatures return to the low 80s by that point. We likely remain in the middle to low 80s for an extended stretch.