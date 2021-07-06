Ethnic Heritage Museum set to honor retired Chief Dan O’Shea with ‘Irish Man of the Year’ award

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Ethnic Heritage Museum is set to honor Retired Rockford police chief Dan O'Shea.

On Sunday, July 11th from 1-4:00 pm, the Irish Gallery of the Ethnic Heritage Museum will honor Retired Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea as the Irish Man of the Year. He was chosen for the combination of his pride in his Irish heritage and his impact during his 32 year career in law enforcement.

Emerald Wind will play harp and flute music with a Celtic flavor starting at 2 pm and a brief presentation will begin at 2:30 pm.

This event is free to the public but donations are greatly appreciated.

The Heritage Museum Park has re-opened safely and responsibly. Masks are optional on the museum campus.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum is handicap accessible. There is parking available in the parking lot on the corner of South Main and Morgan Streets next to the Graham-Ginestra House and on Loomis Street by the museum.

For more information call 815-962-7402 or visit www.ethnicheritagemuseum.org