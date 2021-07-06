Bucks’ Antetokounmpo to start in Game 1 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after being sidelined with a knee injury. Antetokounmpo worked out on the court before the game Tuesday night and showed Bucks officials that he was healthy enough to play after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he was sure the two-time MVP would be able to make an important contribution, even if he couldn’t score as much as usual. Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela.