British Open tuneups return at John Deere, Scottish Open

The final tuneup for golf’s final major takes place on two continents. The strongest field is the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, which features U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm among four of the top five players in the world. The PGA Tour is at the John Deere Classic, celebrating its 50th playing of the event. It was canceled last year. The PGA Tour Champions has a major in Omaha, Nebraska, with the U.S. Senior Open. Steve Stricker will not be defending the title he won in 2019 because he is playing the John Deere Classic. The LPGA Tour is in Ohio for the Marathon Classic.