5 dead in southern Mexico from mudslide, drowning

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Four residents of the southern Mexico state of Chiapas died when a landslide caused by heavy rains collapsed their house, and a Portuguese woman died when she fell into a rain-swollen river. The landslide claimed the lives of a woman and three children. Rescuers found the body of the 23-year-old Portuguese woman Tuesday several miles (kilometers) downstream from where she fell in at a series of jungle pools known as Agua Azul. The normally turquoise waters of the tourist spot were a muddy brown from heavy rains in recent days. The landslide occurred Monday in a rural community just outside the Chiapas state capital.