3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland say three people have been pulled from the water after a private helicopter crashed into a lake in the Mazurian region. Local police say it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board. One person was able to leave the wreckage on her own Tuesday morning, while two others were pulled out. Rescuers were working to resuscitate one of the people. Police divers will check the crash site and the surrounding area of the lake.