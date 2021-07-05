Two Freeport residents start sports podcast to tell their stories and stories of others

FREEPORT (WREX) — Two former Freeport athletes, Bryce Carlson and Gannon Ruckman, are changing the game.

The co-host duo created "The Art of Football 365" podcast during the pandemic in an effort to help local talent gain recognition.

"We just feel like Freeport and surrounding area, the 815, has a lot of stories," said Ruckman. "Football and other sports that need to be told."

Bryce and Gannon's podcast airs twice a week with special guests.

"The common theme out of everyone we talk to and interview is just a love for sports and how many different avenues it could take you in your life," said Ruckman.

"The Art of Football 365" is doing very well, gaining attention from local athletes to former NFL pros and more, with special shout-outs from former Oakland Raider Lamarr Houston; Tennessee State Tigers offensive coordinator, Hue Jackson; and NFL Network Anchor Patrick Clayborn.

"It has been great the support has been insane so far these last couple months," said Carlson.

Bryce and Gannon may be the face, but they have a passionate team behind them featuring more "815 locals," Ben Swords, Philip Mueller, Tanner Kuhl, and Josh Buisker.

"I think that speaks volumes about the passion just willing to do it wherever we're at and to me it speaks volumes," said Carlson.

The podcast is seven months in and the team doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"I just want this podcast to reach as many people, I want it to impact people," said Carlson.

"The Art of Football 365" team also has multiple sponsorships around the area.

You can listen to "The Art of Football 365" where ever you listen to your podcasts.