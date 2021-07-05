Temperatures looking to cool off after midweek rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a hot holiday weekend, temperatures are still hanging in the 90's for Monday. Tuesday will feature more heat but the coming rain will bring cooler weather back to the area.

Hot for a little longer:

The Stateline has seen 90's for a few days and the heat is not leaving us just yet. Tuesday will bring another day of temperatures soaring into the 90's during the afternoon.

Once a cold front moves through the area Wednesday, temperatures cool off towards the end of the week.

Thankfully, temperatures will slowly 'cool' going into the middle of the week. Wednesday features forecast highs only in the lower 80's with an increased chance for rain.

With a cold front bringing the rain chances for Wednesday, temperatures will cool even more heading into Thursday. They do not cool by much but high temperatures will only make it into the upper 70's with mostly cloudy skies.

As the heat sticks around for another day so do the humid conditions. Dew points will remain in the 60's through the first half of the week until the rain chances arrive on Wednesday.

Rainy midweek:

As the cold front is expected to move through the area on Wednesday, it will help drop temperatures between 10 to 15 degrees as lower 80's are expected. By Thursday, temperatures will drop into the 70's.

A better chance for rain arrives by Wednesday, hinting at more rain into the weekend as well.

With temperatures cooling off, scattered showers and storms are also possible to form along this cold front. Wednesday does bring the best chance to see rain showers as we cool off and dry off for Thursday.

The end of the week features more chances for rain and thunderstorms with temperatures creeping back into the lower 80's. Chances for rain continue into the weekend as well.