Study: Lottery-based incentives to boost vaccination rates don’t work

(NBC) — A new study suggests that lottery-based incentives to boost vaccination rates don't work.

Researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine looked at vaccination rates in Ohio before and after the state implemented a "vax-a-million" lottery-based incentive system.

The researchers than used CDC data to compare the rates to other states that did not have vaccine incentive lottery programs.

Researchers found the "vax-a-million" incentive did not lead to an increase in COVID-19 vaccines.

Authors of the study say they hope their findings will lead to a shift to an investment in programs that target vaccine hesitancy, rather than incentives.