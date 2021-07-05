Skip to Content

President Biden coming to Crystal Lake this week

WASHINGTON (WREX) — The president's tour across the Midwest continues this week as he prepares to make a stop in Illinois.

According to the White House Press Office, President Joe Biden will be in Crystal Lake, Illinois, which is about 45 miles east of Rockford, on Wednesday.

The president will be speaking about the American Families Plan.

The trip to Illinois comes days after the president was in Wisconsin where he discussed the $973 billion infrastructure package.

There's no additional information at this time on the president's trip to Illinois.

