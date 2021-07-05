New Zealand records warmest-ever June as ski fields struggle

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has recorded its warmest June since recordkeeping began, as ski fields struggle to open and experts predict shorter southern winters in the future. A climate scientist says some factors are a warmer ocean and more winds coming from the milder north rather than the Antarctic south.. The average temperature in June was 51 Fahrenheit. Ski areas are hoping for snow before students start their winter holidays in a week. And they’re planning for a future of less snow by investing in snowmaking equipment. Farmers welcome the warm weather and recent rains because it’s growing grass to feed their animals.