NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

PHOENIX (AP) — This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. They’ve added an aging, but motivated Hall of Fame-caliber point guard in Chris Paul. They added a few more savvy veterans to the roster. And they’ve paired them with talented young players like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, who have embraced postseason basketball. Phoenix is rolling with a 12-4 record in the postseason and seems to be peaking at the right time. The Suns appear poised to bring home the franchise’s first NBA championship.