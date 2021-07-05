Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

MIAMI (AP) — As rescuers peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo building in South Florida, the toll increases. So, too, does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead. Rescuers and pathologists must balance the rigors of their occupations with relatives’ urgent desire for closure. They also must heed religious sensitivities and they must deal with the fact that some of the remains may not be intact. The task could soon overwhelm the local medical examiner’s office, and the federal government has sent a team of five from the University of Florida to help with DNA analysis.