Heat lingers a bit longer ahead of midweek rain & cooler weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hot and humid weather stick around a bit longer ahead of slightly cooler temperatures for midweek. Cooler weather brings a return to showery conditions, too.

Early week heat:

We may get a couple more days in the 90s as the new week kicks off. On top of the heat, keep an eye to the north Monday for a small chance of strong storms. A "marginal" risk, or a 1 on a 1 to 5 scale, exists for Monday evening. We may see a few storms sink south to right along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Most spots in the Stateline stay dry, but keep an eye to the north for a few storms.

Monday starts out very warm, with many neighborhoods only falling into the upper 60s. Under a mostly sunny sky, look for the low 90s by the afternoon for a second day in a row. This consecutive heat comes as no surprise, as Rockford has already observed fourteen 90° or higher days.

We continue to add to the 90°+ days early in the week.

The humidity sticks around as well. This could lead to heat index values into the middle and upper 90s. Breezy winds may counter the muggy air a little, with southwest winds gust to 30 mph.

"Feels like" temperatures reach into the middle and upper 90s Monday afternoon.

One more hot day:

We dry out by Monday night, with another mostly sunny and hot day ahead Tuesday. Temperatures likely get up to the upper 80s, with a few spots touching 90 degrees. Another slight chance for storms move in Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Widespread rain chances likely don't slide in until Wednesday.

Midweek rain chances:

As Wednesday's cold front comes through, temperatures drop between 10 and 15° Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday falls into the low 80s, and may be even cooler depending on how rainy the day gets. Scattered showers and storms are possible as the cold front slides by.

A few storms could fire Tuesday afternoon.

More storms are expected by midweek.

By Thursday, the coolest weather of the week is possible. Temperatures slide into the middle 70s, with quiet and partly cloudy weather. We may dance back and forth between average and slightly cooler weather.

The end of the week jumps between the upper 70's and the middle 80s. Friday may be the rebound day, followed by slowly cooling weather over the weekend.