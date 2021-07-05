Garden Prairie man found dead after fireworks incident

GARDEN PRAIRIE (WREX) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead after a fireworks incident Sunday night.



Authorities say Sheriff's Deputies responded to an address in Garden Prairie for a fireworks injury. When Deputies arrived, they found a man in his mid-30's with fatal injuries from lighting off fireworks.



The man, whose name is not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Boone County Coroner's Office.