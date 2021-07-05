Dixon Police investigate active shooter threat following firework display

DIXON, Ill. (WREX) — Dixon Police are investigating an active shooter threat during the city's firework display Sunday night.



According to police, at 9:00 p.m. officers received information that there was a credible threat of an active shooter on the Peoria Avenue Bridge during the fireworks, which were slated to start at 9:30 p.m.



Officers located the alleged suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Sterling, who had a loaded handgun.



Officers were informed of other possibly armed suspects at the time, and made the decision to clear the Peoria Avenue Bridge from all spectators out of an abundance of caution.



No other armed suspects were located or arrested.



The Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police were called in to assist.



Dixon Police apologize for any inconveniences the bridge closure may have caused onlookers, but say it was necessary to ensure the safety of the public.

Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Lee/Ogle Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.