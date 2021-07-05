Skip to Content

Cubs agree to 1-year contract with backup catcher Chirinos

Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Robinson Chirinos. He figures to back up Willson Contreras. Chirinos is a .231 career hitter over parts of nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Texas, Houston and the New York Mets. He gets an $800,000 salary while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors. The 37-year-old Chirinos broke his right wrist in spring training with the New York Yankees and was released Saturday after playing in 13 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He set career highs with 18 homers and 65 RBIs for Texas in 2018. The Cubs designated catcher Taylor Gushue for assignment. 

