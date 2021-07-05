Campgrounds see an influx of campers this summer

DURAND(WREX)— Campgrounds in the Stateline say they are seeing an increase of campers this year.

Sugar Shores RV Resort in Durand allows people to rent and own lots to camp on.

The staff there says it's seen a 50% increase in campers because of the pandemic.

"We had to shut down last year for the first part of the year and then after we reopened, people were still hesitant and people weren't as busy," said Camp Ground Association President Rob Cervenka.

Even the clientele has changed, as visitors from both the south and midwest are flocking to the campground.

Regulars like young camper Jake Webb say they're excited to see more people exploring the outdoors.

"I feel like it's a good thing for social interaction, especially in the time that we are in now, with covid and stuff like that, a lot of kids didn't get the social experience they normally get," said Webb. "I've made a lot of friends, there is a lot of people here and there is a lot of weekenders that come too"

"Oh we enjoy it, we like seeing new people all of the time and getting to visit people from other areas," said office manager Donna Alley.

To learn more about this campsite, click this link