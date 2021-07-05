Business leaders create Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Black business owners in our community will get a chance to join a new organization focused on helping them.



Business owners and leaders have created a chapter of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

This state organization has a goal of helping black business owners get the support they need in our community, whether it's socially or economically, a lot black businesses are suffering



"With the pandemic hitting, there are a lot black businesses suffering because of that," says President and CEO of the Rockford chapter Sheila Brown, "so just to give them some financial support if they need it that is our goal."



Organizers will launch the chapter on July 10.