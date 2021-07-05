Beloit man in custody, accused of driving drunk and crashing into squad car

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police arrested a Beloit man Sunday evening after they say he led authorities on a high-speed chase through Brodhead, Wisconsin and then crashed into a Brodhead Police Department squad car.

According to a news release from the Brodhead PD, police responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated driver in the parking lot of McDonald's on the 2100 block of 1st Center Avenue on Sunday evening. By the time police arrived at the scene, the car was leaving the parking lot.

Police pursued Anthony Hoffman Hernandez, 22, through the area, as he blew through several stop signs. When Hoffman Hernandez hit a dead end, he turned around and allegedly drove directly toward an officer.

He hit the officer's squad car and drove off. The pursuit ended when he crashed in the 4200 block of South Afton Road.

The officer driving the squad car Hoffman Hernandez crashed into was treated and released at a local hospital.

Hoffman Hernandez was arrested, and faces potential charges of hit and run causing injury, reckless endangerment, OWI and fleeing an officer.