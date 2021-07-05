20 years after 9/11, lawsuit against Saudis hits key moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, victims’ relatives and their lawyers are hoping they can finally prove in court what they’ve long suspected: that the Saudi government was complicit. Whether they can do so is an open question. A lawsuit on behalf of thousands of victims that aims to hold the Saudi government accountable took a major step forward this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi officials. But those depositions remain under seal and the U.S. has withheld a trove of other documents as too sensitive for disclosure