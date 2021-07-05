$110M available for transit projects outside of Chicago

$110M available for transit projects outside of ChicagoNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is accepting applications for projects to improve public transit systems outside of Chicago. IDOT said last week that the Rebuild Illinois capital construction program will pay for this round of projects totaling $110 million. Projects must expand and upgrade service, increase options and improve quality of life.Applications for the transit capital grant program are due Aug. 31.