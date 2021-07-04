Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

BOSTON (AP) — Cybersecurity teams are working feverishly to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record. Some details are emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose automated network-management software was the conduit. Thousands of victims have been identified in at least 17 countries, with ransom demands of up to $5 million reported. The FBI says the scale of the attack means it may not be able to respond to each victim individually. The attack comes less than a month after Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop providing safe haven to REvil and other ransomware gangs.