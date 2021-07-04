Rollover accident sends four people to the hospital in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY(WREX)— A rollover crash in Boone County sent four people to the hospital this weekend.

The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 reported the incident on its Facebook page on Sunday morning.

It says the vehicle rolled over on Denny Road just south of Woodstock Road.

Officials say a person was ejected from the vehicle, and four people involved were sent to the hospital.

An investigation into the accident is underway.