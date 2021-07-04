Pope adds Slovakia trip to Hungary visit in September

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he will go to Slovakia in September, adding a three-day visit to that European nation after a pilgrimage to neighboring Hungary. It was already known that Francis planned to be in Budapest, Hungary’s capital to celebrate Mass on Sept. 12 at the end of a religious congress. But Francis on Sunday told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was happy to announce that, “God willing,” he’ll travel later that day to Slovakia, staying until Sept. 15. The Vatican said that Francis will visit the capital, Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin.